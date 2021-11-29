The ticket was one of three that Alexander McLeish got from a friend bundled together in a get-well card as he was recovering from surgery, the Massachusetts State Lottery said in a statement. McLeish had been lucky on another scratch ticket the same friend gave him years ago for a birthday gift that won $1,000, McLeish told the lottery.

An Attleborough man who underwent open-heart surgery earlier this month won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket that seemed destined to be his.

As McLeish began to scratch what would be the winning ticket, a $5,000,000 100X Cashword instant ticket, the first three letters that appeared were his initials: A, W, and M.

That wasn’t the only good sign. McLeish kept scratching and uncovered the word “HEART” along the bottom row of the puzzle, the lottery said.

McLeish chose the cash option, a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, and claimed his prize Saturday at the state lottery’s Dorchester headquarters, the lottery said.

The winning ticket was bought at Quickeez Beer, Wine, & Convenience Store at 60 North Main St. in Carver, and the store will receive a $10,000 bonus, the lottery said.

