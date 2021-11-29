Fireworks and in-person celebrations will return this New Year’s Eve for First Night Boston, according to event organizers.
The event will run from noon on Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 and will feature fireworks, ice sculptures, a parade, and “a wide range of local musicians, artists, and performers,” First Night Boston officials announced Monday.
The traditional fireworks and First Night events were canceled last year due to the pandemic, and an online celebration was held instead.
First Night Boston officials said they will follow all city and state guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“First Night Boston will adhere to all current city and state safety precautions as it relates to COVID-19, including mandatory mask wearing at indoor venues,” First Night officials said in the press release. “If city and state recommendations are adjusted as the New Year draws closer, First Night Boston will similarly adjust its guidelines to comply with those set by governing bodies.”
First Night Boston will be centered in Copley Square and will feature performances in the Boston Public Library, Copley Place, Boston Common, and surrounding churches. A full schedule for First Night Boston 2022 will be released in the coming weeks at www.FirstNightBoston.org.
