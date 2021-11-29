Fireworks and in-person celebrations will return this New Year’s Eve for First Night Boston, according to event organizers.

The event will run from noon on Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 and will feature fireworks, ice sculptures, a parade, and “a wide range of local musicians, artists, and performers,” First Night Boston officials announced Monday.

The traditional fireworks and First Night events were canceled last year due to the pandemic, and an online celebration was held instead.