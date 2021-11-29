The state medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy on Jenkins-Minus and ruled her death a homicide, saying she died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” officials said.

Leonard D. Robinson, of Lowell, is being charged in the murder of 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson said in a statement Monday evening. He was found and arrested in Boston.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a Boston woman in Lowell on Thanksgiving, officials said.

Officials said that Robinson allegedly killed Jenkins-Minus on Thursday in a Llewellyn Street home in Lowell and fled the scene, according to the joint statement.

Lowell police responded at about 10:45 a.m. Friday to the home after receiving a request for a well-being check for Jenkins-Minus and her two-month old daughter by someone who knew her, officials said.

She was found inside by officers with signs of apparent trauma, according to the statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby was later found unharmed, according to the statement.

Officers found multiple items at the Llewellyn Street home, including a knife that “appears to be consistent with the murder weapon,” officials said.

Robinson is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Lowell District Court, according to the statement.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office, State Police, Lowell police, and Boston police are investigating the incident, officials said.

