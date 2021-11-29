A 47-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in Medford Sunday, State Police said.
Airton Dutra-Moraes, of Malden, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the crash on Mystic Avenue near Fulbright Street in Medford, State Police said in a statement Monday.
Troopers responded at about 12:25 p.m. Sunday for reports of a single-vehicle crash on Mystic Avenue and found a 2008 Toyota Prius that went off the road and into a tree, according to the statement.
Dutra-Moraes was the only person in the car and was taken to a Boston-area hospital, State Police said.
Medford police and firefighters also responded to the scene, State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police, according to the statement.
