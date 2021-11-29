Police said that at the time of the Home Depot incident, Comeau had warrants out for cases alleging failure to appear, willful concealment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Manchester police in a statement identified the suspect as Christopher Comeau. It wasn’t immediately clear if he’d hired a lawyer.

A 31-year-old Manchester, N.H., man allegedly robbed a Home Depot in that city Sunday, menacing the store’s staff by telling them he was carrying a “45,” police said Monday.

The Home Depot incident unfolded around 4:50 p.m. Sunday at the store located on March Avenue, per the statement. Police said staff spotted Comeau putting items in his waistband and pockets, so a worker confronted him.

Advertisement

And that, police allege, is when Comeau unloaded his threat about the “45.”

“The employee confronted [Comeau] and told him to give back the merchandise,” the statement said. “[Comeau] told him he had a 45, which the employee believed to mean a gun. [Comeau] then left the store on a bicycle.”

But he couldn’t peddle his way to escape, as police apprehended him nearby, officials said.

Regarding the Home Depot case, the statement said, Comeau now faces charges of armed robbery, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.