Authorities said the victim was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. She was reported to be in stable condition on Friday, prosecutors said.

Brady McCue is facing four counts of aggravated rape and armed assault to murder along with other charges for allegedly attacking the 48-year-old woman as she walked alone near the Leslie Road Trail Head Friday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

A man accused of attacking a woman with a rock and then sexually assaulting the unconscious victim in the Middlesex Fells Reservation is scheduled to appear in Somerville District Court Monday.

McCue, 28, was arrested by police without incident at his Medford home. Prosecutors said the assault took place in Medford, and not in Winchester as originally believed.

McCue’s father told the Globe this weekend that his son was Department of Mental Health client who was discharged from the Anna Jacques Hospital Monday after in-patient treatment for his chronic mental illness.

Harry McCue said his son shared Thanksgiving dinner with extended family, but by Thursday night he was starting to show signs of aggression. Harry McCue had started to drive with his son to his home in Merrimack, N.H., but turned around.

“I noticed a little bit of anger that he didn’t want to go to New Hampshire with me, so I calmly said, ‘Let’s head back,’ " Harry McCue told the Globe Saturday. “Once we started heading [back to Medford], he wasn’t angry. Obviously something was still there that I didn’t see.”

Harry McCue expressed concern for the woman his son is accused of attacking just hours after he dropped the younger McCue off in Medford.

“I feel awful for this woman. I can’t find the words,” he said. “That’s my biggest issue right now is making sure she is OK.”

Harry McCue said his son has been a DMH client for nine years and has been able to live on his own as long as he takes medication. Mental health workers with the Program for Assertive Community Treatment under the DMH were checking in on him, his father said.

Material from earlier Globe stories was used in this account.





