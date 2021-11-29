fb-pixel Skip to main content

A minivan drove onto the stairs at Boston City Hall Monday morning.

Photos and footage from TV news stations showed the Toyota Sienna in a precarious position on the steps adjacent to City Hall.

Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department, said the incident was reported at 1 City Hall Plaza at approximately 6:38 a.m. Monday.

No further information was available, she said.

Boston Globe video