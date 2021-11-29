A minivan drove onto the stairs at Boston City Hall Monday morning.
Photos and footage from TV news stations showed the Toyota Sienna in a precarious position on the steps adjacent to City Hall.
Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department, said the incident was reported at 1 City Hall Plaza at approximately 6:38 a.m. Monday.
No further information was available, she said.
A unique incident on #Boston’s City Hall Plaza this morning, as a livery driver’s van accidentally drive down the stairs on the Congress St. side. No injuries to him or his passenger. 📸@pictureboston pic.twitter.com/UPb7xWiJ53— NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) November 29, 2021
