Officials have identified a New Hampshire man who was found dead Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Seekonk business and opened fire on officers with an assault rifle, leading to a shootout with the police, officials said.
The man was identified as Jeffrey W. Groulx, 47, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Monday. He also had ties to Boston.
An autopsy by the Massachusetts medical examiner’s office found that Groulx was shot three times, including one which was fatal, the district attorney’s office said.
Seekonk police responded shortly after 6:40 a.m. Sunday to an alarm at a business along Route 6, and saw the business was broken into when they arrived.
Officers, who had received a description of the suspect, spotted Groulx in a nearby parking lot. Groulx then allegedly fled east on Route 6 in a black Honda. He lost control of the car and struck a curb, rolling the car over and off the road, the district attorney’s office said.
Two Seekonk officers arrived on scene and Groulx then allegedly “opened fire on them with a 7.62 millimeter AK-47 Model rifle,” according to the statement. Officers returned fire.
Groulx was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
