Officials have identified a New Hampshire man who was found dead Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Seekonk business and opened fire on officers with an assault rifle, leading to a shootout with the police, officials said.

The man was identified as Jeffrey W. Groulx, 47, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Monday. He also had ties to Boston.

An autopsy by the Massachusetts medical examiner’s office found that Groulx was shot three times, including one which was fatal, the district attorney’s office said.