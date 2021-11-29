The Rhode Island Nonprofit Support Fund II was jointly established by the Foundation and by McKee’s administration through the Rhode Island Pandemic Recovery Office. The first phase of the fund administered $2.5 million in December 2020.

Grants will range between $25,000 and $100,000 and can be used toward services or direct assistance. Initiatives could include housing, homelessness prevention, behavioral health services, access to health care, workforce development programs, food insecurity, and child care.

PROVIDENCE — Nonprofits on the frontlines of responding to the pandemic can apply for $4.5 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funding, announced Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Foundation Monday.

“We will get this funding into the hands of the boots-on-the-ground organizations without delay,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the Foundation’s president and CEO. “These grants will shore up nonprofit organizations around the state that work diligently every day and have spent the past 20 months in an unrelenting effort to help those in their communities cope with the challenges created by the COVID pandemic.”

Rhode Island-based 01(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible, but hospitals, educational institutions, and foundations are not.

“Nonprofits have had an immeasurable impact on our communities during this pandemic, and we must make sure they get the support they deserve,” said Governor McKee. “These grants provide an opportunity for our local nonprofit organizations to invest in their services and programs so that they can continue to help Rhode Islanders in need.”

The deadline to apply is Dec. 6. Chris Barnett, a spokesman for the Foundation, said the organization expects to announce which nonprofits will receive grants the week of Dec. 13.

Applicants must have a DUNS number and submit a copy of their most recent Form 990, 990EZ or 990N; and their 501(c)(3) IRS determination letter if it’s not already on file with the Foundation.

Eligible uses of the funds will be limited to payment or reimbursement of direct costs that tallied from March 20, 2020 to Dec. 30, 2021.

