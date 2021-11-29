The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act is the centerpiece of federal legislation related to the education of children who are unhoused in the US. It was reauthorized by Title IX in December 2015.

Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced that the department administered more than $336,000 in McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) sub-grants to the public school districts in Central Falls, Middletown, Newport, North Kingstown, Providence, Warwick, West Warwick and Woonsocket.

McKee said these funds are designed to help students and families experiencing homelessness that will “make a positive difference in many lives during a time of great need.”

“It is critical that we support our most vulnerable students in Rhode Island’s recovery,” said McKee.

This latest round of sub-grants is the last year of a three-year award that each of the selected districts received totaling more than $970,000 in funding. The sub-grants are funded to each state.

“Students experiencing homelessness were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is our duty to ensure they are provided the support needed to get ahead,” said Infante-Green.

To be part of the program, each district was required to demonstrate a well-developed project that facilitates the enrollment, attendance, and success in school of students experiencing homelessness. The projects had to demonstrated that they provided temporary, special, and supplementary services to “meet the unique needs of homeless students.”

According to the governor’s office, grants were initially awarded based on the involvement of parents or guardians of students experiencing homelessness in the education of their children, the extent to which students experiencing homelessness will be integrated within their district’s regular education program, coordination with other local and state agencies that serve students experiencing homelessness, and other measures indicative of a high-quality program.

Renewal funding decisions were made based on need or quality of the application. Here’s a funding breakdown by district.

Central Falls - $40,782.75

Middletown - $41,901.69

Newport - $42,000.00

North Kingstown - $41,901.69

Providence - $43,878.00

Warwick - $42,000.00

West Warwick - $42,000.00

Woonsocket - $41,680.40

