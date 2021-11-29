Fauci said the “right thing” includes getting vaccinated or getting a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccines that have proven effective in slowing the spread of the virus and which have also proven to reduce the most severe impacts of the disease that has killed 777,000 Americans.

“We should not be freaking out. We should be doing the things we know work,’' the nation’s top infectious disease expert said on “CBS This Morning.” “It’s not the time to panic. We should be concerned, and our concern should spur us to do the things we know work. So rather than panicking, rather than freaking out, we should just do the right thing.”

The emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant should not cause panic, but should push people towards vaccination and booster shots to keep themselves and others healthy, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday.

“Get vaccinated for those who are unvaccinated. Absolutely,’' he said. “Get boosted if in fact, you’ve already been vaccinated.”

Fauci credited scientists in South Africa for identifying the omicron variant and for sharing their findings with the Centers for Disease Control and the US effort against COVID-19.

What scientists know so far is that the omicron variant has been shown to have concerning mutations that suggest it could be highly transmissible. But it could take several weeks to fully understand what level of danger it poses, he said.

“It appears to be spreading very readily,’' he said. “The things that we don’t know right now is whether the people who do get infected have a severe form of disease.”

The World Health Organization on Sunday warned that the “likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high.” The WHO also noted three major uncertainties: How transmissible is the variant? How well do vaccines protect against it? Does it cause more severe illnesses?

“There are still considerable uncertainties,’' the WHO wrote Sunday.

Fauci said that travel bans are of limited effectiveness in keeping out an adaptable virus like the COVID-19,and he stressed there is no current reason for the US to resume extensive lockdowns as a public health precaution.

“Let’s not be talking about lockdowns. Lockdowns are not considered right now,” he said. “The reason you do a travel ban is not that you think naively that you’re going to keep it out. But it buys you a couple of weeks.”

President Biden is expected to discuss the administration's response to the omicron variant Monday.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.