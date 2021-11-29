Coronavirus variant Omicron, which was first reported by South African health officials last week, has been detected in 10 countries as of Monday morning.

In South Africa and neighboring Botswana, scientists and health officials are seeing local transmission of the new variant technically known as B.1.1.529.

Countries including Australia, Israel, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and the UK have reported cases of Omicron that were detected in travelers. There are currently no reported cases of Omicron in the United States.