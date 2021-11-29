When Smollett reported in January 2019 that two men, yelling racist and homophobic slurs, had beaten him, he had primarily been known for his role in the music-industry television drama “Empire.” He later lost that role after being indicted on charges that he had lied to the police, who concluded that he had paid two brothers to stage the attack.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Jussie Smollett, the actor who nearly three years ago reported he had been the victim of a hate crime in Chicago, setting off a wave of public fury that quickly turned into accusations that it all had been a hoax.

Smollett is now standing trial on six counts of felony disorderly conduct associated with the reports he had made to the police. The grand-jury indictment asserts he had “no reasonable ground for believing that such an offense had been committed.”

Smollett entered the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago around 9 a.m. Monday, exiting a black SUV and clutching the arm of his mother, Janet Smollett.

In 2019, Jussie Smollett’s account of being attacked while on a late-night run to pick up a tuna sandwich struck a chord in a politically divided nation confronting the persistent threat of racism.

The actor told the police his attackers poured bleach on him, placed a rope around his neck and yelled, “This is MAGA country,” a reference to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan.

Lawmakers, activists, and celebrities reacted furiously to the incident, but the dialogue shifted abruptly in February 2019, when the police told the public that Smollett had paid two men $3,500 to stage the attack. The police said they had a copy of the check as well as phone records showing that Smollett spoke to the brothers before and after the alleged attack took place.

Comedians used the story as a punchline. Trump said it was a smear on his supporters, while liberal politicians condemned it as a disservice to victims of hate crimes.

“I’m sad, frustrated and disappointed,” Vice President Kamala Harris, who was a senator and presidential candidate at the time, wrote on Twitter. “When anyone makes false claims to police, it not only diverts resources away from serious investigations but it makes it more difficult for other victims of crime to come forward.”

But Smollett has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges and insisting the attack happened just as he described.

“They won’t let this go,” Smollett said in an Instagram interview last year. “There is an example being made, and the sad part is that there’s an example being made of someone that did not do what they’re being accused of.”

Initially, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office dropped the felony charges against the actor, saying that Smollett had forfeited his $10,000 bond and explaining that he was not a threat to public safety and had a record of service to the community. Chicago’s police superintendent at the time, Eddie Johnson, and its mayor, Rahm Emanuel, suggested Smollett was getting special treatment because of his celebrity status.

Kim Foxx, Chicago’s top prosecutor, stood by the decision.

“Yes, falsely reporting a hate crime makes me angry, and anyone who does that deserves the community’s outrage,” Foxx wrote in a Chicago Tribune op-ed after her office dropped the charges. “But, as I’ve said since before I was elected, we must separate the people at whom we are angry from the people of whom we are afraid.”

Later in 2019, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to review whether Smollett should be recharged and to assess whether there had been any misconduct in the way the case was managed by the state’s attorney’s office.

The special prosecutor, Dan K. Webb, renewed charges against Smollett in February 2020. He later determined that the state’s attorney’s office had not violated the law, but did abuse its discretion in deciding to drop charges and put out false or misleading public statements about why it did so.

Webb, a former US attorney and a high-profile Chicago lawyer who worked as a special counsel in the Iran-Contra affair, is in charge of the prosecution at the center of this week’s trial.

With the start of the trial, the focus turns back to the facts of what happened on Jan. 29, 2019, at around 2 a.m., when Smollett was walking near his apartment in downtown Chicago.

Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, the brothers at the center of the Smollett saga, told the police that Smollett directed them to shout epithets at him and place a noose over his neck. According to a cache of text messages related to the case, Smollett texted Abimbola Osundairo four days before the attack, saying, “Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?”

The brothers told the police that Smollett met with them later that day and asked them to help stage the attack and again two days later to discuss the details. A lawyer on Smollett’s team, Tina Glandian, had said in 2019 that her client’s text message was asking for help getting herbal steroids in Nigeria, not help staging the attack.

The police said in February 2019 that Smollett had planned the attack because he was upset about his salary on “Empire” and was seeking publicity.

In recent days, the actor has been making a reentry into the public sphere, appearing on a red carpet for a screening of a movie he directed, “B-Boy Blues.”

“I just don’t really see, honestly, what staying quiet has really done, where it has gotten me,” Smollett said in the Instagram interview last year. “There would be no reason for me to do something like this.”