Thank you to Joan Vennochi for an important and timely column on the importance of owning our mistakes (“In opinion journalism, the hardest words are ‘I was wrong,’ ” Ideas, Nov. 21). Although it is hard to say, “I was wrong,” it really shouldn’t be. No one is perfect, mistakes are inevitable. Faced with two choices — admitting or denying, one providing a clear path to progress and the other to unproductive serial denial — it should not be so difficult.

A more challenging decision is: How much information should we have before we reach (and publish) conclusions? If one waits too long, the narrative will be lost, but if one acts in haste, the mistakes can be more numerous and greater in magnitude.