The Nov. 15 installment in “The Great Divide,” the Globe’s ongoing series on race, class, and opportunity in our schools, explored difficulties faced by Boston Public Schools English learners (“Students learning English are getting left behind,” Page A1, Nov. 15). Although the article focused on many BPS-wide issues, the article offered only one student perspective: that of a student enrolled at the Blackstone Elementary School for the past year.

As community supporters of the Blackstone, we do not believe that the article fairly represented the school or that this school should serve as an example for broader, districtwide concerns. Just two months earlier, another Blackstone parent lauded efforts by a pre-K educator at the school to communicate in Spanish and guide her family through the BPS system. The Blackstone offers translation services and bilingual staff at all grade levels, at family events (such as this month’s curriculum night), and at Parent Council meetings.