The Boston Globe editorial board should consider speaking with grass-roots Republicans who have been elected before sharing its thoughts about the Massachusetts GOP (“How did the once-powerful Mass. GOP sink so low?” Nov. 24).
As a former police officer and selectman and as a current Republican state representative, I have served my community for many years. I would have been happy to share with the editorial board that as a Massachusetts Republican, we need to be different and offer opposing views from the powerful interests that run the State House.
State Republican Party chairman Jim Lyons and I were elected to the Legislature the same year (2010). We both defeated incumbent Democrats who had left-wing voting records. The voters selected us because we are not Democrats and we presented a different opinion that resonated with them.
The Massachusetts Democratic Party has put up a candidate in every contest since I was first elected, and the voters have overwhelmingly sent me back to the State House. In order to succeed as Massachusetts Republicans, we must be bold, determined, and clearly defined against the heavy-handed opaque process that runs the Legislature.
Nicholas Boldyga
State representative
Southwick