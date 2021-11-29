The Boston Globe editorial board should consider speaking with grass-roots Republicans who have been elected before sharing its thoughts about the Massachusetts GOP (“How did the once-powerful Mass. GOP sink so low?” Nov. 24).

As a former police officer and selectman and as a current Republican state representative, I have served my community for many years. I would have been happy to share with the editorial board that as a Massachusetts Republican, we need to be different and offer opposing views from the powerful interests that run the State House.

State Republican Party chairman Jim Lyons and I were elected to the Legislature the same year (2010). We both defeated incumbent Democrats who had left-wing voting records. The voters selected us because we are not Democrats and we presented a different opinion that resonated with them.