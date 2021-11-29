Some people seem confused by the recent Boston City Council action toward eliminating parking minimums for Boston, suggesting that it is a punitive action that would reduce low-income Boston residents’ access to the transportation they need to access jobs, education, and services (Letters: “Why must people in affordable housing be squeezed on parking spaces?,” Nov. 8; “Boston parking wars will be ongoing,” Nov. 17).
However, eliminating these costly parking mandates does not prohibit developers from including parking when they build new affordable homes. As part of Boston’s Article 80 zoning approval process, developers still would be required to discuss parking needs of their future residents with the Boston Planning & Development Agency and neighbors of their proposed developments. While affordable housing for some populations such as senior citizens may include fewer or no parking spaces, as we’ve seen recently in Jamaica Plain, those buildings targeted toward family households may still include parking under this pending zoning change.
Building parking is incredibly expensive in Boston. The city estimates an average construction cost of $50,000 per parking space. With the cost of building affordable homes in Boston averaging $500,000 per unit, every 10 parking spaces we eliminate could mean an additional affordable home in our city.
It’s time for Boston to put homes for people above costly storage for private vehicles.
Jesse Kanson-Benanav
Jamaica Plain
The writer is executive director of Abundant Housing MA, a statewide advocacy organization based in Boston.