Some people seem confused by the recent Boston City Council action toward eliminating parking minimums for Boston, suggesting that it is a punitive action that would reduce low-income Boston residents’ access to the transportation they need to access jobs, education, and services (Letters: “Why must people in affordable housing be squeezed on parking spaces?,” Nov. 8; “Boston parking wars will be ongoing,” Nov. 17).

However, eliminating these costly parking mandates does not prohibit developers from including parking when they build new affordable homes. As part of Boston’s Article 80 zoning approval process, developers still would be required to discuss parking needs of their future residents with the Boston Planning & Development Agency and neighbors of their proposed developments. While affordable housing for some populations such as senior citizens may include fewer or no parking spaces, as we’ve seen recently in Jamaica Plain, those buildings targeted toward family households may still include parking under this pending zoning change.