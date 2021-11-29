As he was wandering on a recent afternoon with our friend, Catherine Clark, she spotted something unusual. Ozzie ran over to inspect. It was a small Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, the rarest and most endangered species of sea turtles.

It’s a pastime that Ozzie, my 5-year-old son, picked up during the pandemic, training him to spot things others might miss.

EASTHAM — At low tide along the edge of Cape Cod Bay, they were prowling the sloped beach for sea glass, scanning the sand and seaweed for the multicolored treasures.

Its small flippers were splayed out on the sand, and it wasn’t moving. Catherine thought it was dead, like so many of the horseshoe crabs that wash up on the beach. Ozzie wasn’t so sure, and he bent down, putting his head close to the turtle’s.

Ozzie Abel this month found an endangered Kemp's ridley turtle near Thumpertown Beach in Eastham. He named it "Cutie." David Abel

“I saw its eye move!” he screamed, giddy with excitement.

Catherine texted me a picture, and when we spoke a few minutes later, I suggested she call a local hotline for stranded animals. About 10 minutes later, Jessica Ciarcia, a biologist on the rescue squad of Mass Audubon’s nearby wildlife sanctuary in Wellfleet, arrived with an empty banana box.

It was among the first cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley turtles to be found on the Cape this fall. It was unusual for the first to arrive so late; typically, more sea turtles would have washed onshore this time of year, and paradoxically, the lack of beached turtles was a potentially ominous sign ― with climate change the likely culprit — for the critically endangered species.

As Cape Cod Bay and the surrounding waters have warmed at an accelerating rate in recent years, an increasing number of sea turtles, especially juveniles such as the one Ozzie and Catherine found, forage in the region longer and become more susceptible to sudden temperature drops. Fewer beached turtles likely mean more are trapped inside the hook of the bay, where a rush of cold temperatures can cause hypothermia, compromise their ability to swim, and ultimately prove lethal for the cold-blooded reptiles.

The turtles arrive in Cape Cod Bay riding the Gulf Stream from the Gulf of Mexico via what scientists call a “warm water bridge,” which has lasted longer in recent years and brought more turtles to the region as water temperatures have risen. Between 2005 and 2010, for example, the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital admitted an average of 86 small reptiles a year retrieved from around Cape Cod Bay. Between 2015 and 2020, they admitted an average of 427.

“We outgrew our space quickly,” said Adam Kennedy, who oversees the Sea Turtle Hospital, noting that the facility in Quincy was designed to treat no more than 60 of the reptiles at a time.

Two years ago, in a study published in the journal Plos One, scientists estimated that prolonged warm fall water temperatures would lead to more than 2,300 Kemp’s ridley turtles becoming cold-stunned annually in Cape Cod Bay by 2030, further endangering the species. Scientists estimate only about 8,000 nesting females remain today, as their population has been decimated by people hunting them and taking their eggs.

“This is particularly alarming, considering the Gulf of Maine is predicted to continue to warm at a rapid rate in coming decades,” the scientists wrote in the journal.

Their predictions certainly were on the mark this year, as temperatures in Massachusetts Bay have sustained record highs for most of the fall, reaching more than 64 degrees in early September, nearly 12 degrees warmer than mean temperatures during the past two decades.

“Warm water like we’ve had this year keeps them in the bay longer,” said Andrew Pershing, director of climate science at the New Jersey-based advocacy group Climate Central, whose research has focused on warming in the Gulf of Maine. “The longer they stay, the more likely they are to encounter cold, New England weather, and turtles really don’t like the cold. Basically, warm water makes it more likely that sea turtles will get blasted by the cold.”

And that appears to have started happening last week, when Ozzie discovered one of the first three Kemp’s ridley turtles to wash up on the beaches of the Outer Cape — later than ever before, scientists said. Since then, more than 150 others have been found , at least 22 of which didn’t survive.

Jessica Ciarcia, a biologist on the rescue squad of Mass Audubon’s nearby wildlife sanctuary in Wellfleet, rescued a Kemp's ridley turtle found this month in Eastham by Ozzie Abel. David Abel

Moments after Mass Audubon received Catherine’s call, Ciarcia jumped into a specially outfitted Toyota Prius and sped to Thumpertown Beach, near where Ozzie and Catherine discovered the young turtle. They had followed a colleague’s instructions to move it as far from the water as possible, cover it in sea grass to keep it warm, and draw a large circle around it in the sand. After thanking them, Ciarcia gently loaded the turtle into the banana box and carried it to her car, keeping its temperature at 55 degrees, so not to warm the turtle too quickly.

About a half hour later, a volunteer whisked the turtle, and two others found that day up to the Sea Turtle Hospital. There, staff found the turtle’s heart rate was just four beats per minute (a healthy sea turtle’s heart beats at 30-40 beats per minute) and that it was suffering from pneumonia.

The staff scrawled a number on the 2.4-pound turtle’s shell, indicating that it was the 111th sea turtle they had rescued over the past year. Then they gave it medication, fed it, and put in one of their warming pools.

A few days later, Ozzie was invited to the hospital for a reunion with the turtle, which appeared to be recovering quite well and seemed enthusiastic to see his savior again. The turtle, whose sex won’t be known for a few years, swam with pep on the surface of the pool, repeatedly returning to Ozzie, who waved to him and had to be told a few times not to pet him.

Ozzie promptly named the turtle “Cutie.”

“He looks much gooder than before,” he said. “His flippers were really tired and bended on the beach, but now they look perfect.”

If all goes well for Cutie, it will dine on squid and herring at the hospital over the coming months, play well with the other turtles, and next spring will be transferred to a rehabilitation center in either North Carolina or South Carolina. Afterward, the turtle will be released back into the wild.

Before Ozzie left the hospital, Kennedy made it clear how lucky the turtle had been.

“If you didn’t find him,” he said, “the turtle probably wouldn’t have made it. He probably would have died that night.”

David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.