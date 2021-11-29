After leading the Boston College football team to back-to-back bowl game appearances, coach Jeff Hafley received a long-term contract extension, the school announced Monday.

The Eagles finished the regular season a bowl-eligible 6-6 -- having declined the bowl invitation last season over COVID-19 concerns -- and Hafley was rewarded with a deal through 2026.

“Jeff has had a tremendous impact on our football program over just two seasons at the Heights,” BC athletic director Pat Kraft said in a release. “He has built a strong culture, both on and off the field, recruited talented student-athletes and helped us build meaningful relationships for the entire Boston College community.”