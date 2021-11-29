After leading the Boston College football team to back-to-back bowl game appearances, coach Jeff Hafley received a long-term contract extension, the school announced Monday.
The Eagles finished the regular season a bowl-eligible 6-6 -- having declined the bowl invitation last season over COVID-19 concerns -- and Hafley was rewarded with a deal through 2026.
“Jeff has had a tremendous impact on our football program over just two seasons at the Heights,” BC athletic director Pat Kraft said in a release. “He has built a strong culture, both on and off the field, recruited talented student-athletes and helped us build meaningful relationships for the entire Boston College community.”
The Eagles will find out their bowl destiny on Sunday. They struggled at times through conference play, going just 2-6 in the ACC, but knocked off Big 10 opponents Missouri at home in September and played No. 25 Clemson close on the road in early October.
Much of Hafley’s early impact has come on the recruiting trail, with the incoming 2022 class one of the highest-rated groups in program history.