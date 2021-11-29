Where: Gillette Stadium

TV, radio: Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com, CBS Boston app

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: North Reading — Eddie Blum (fourth season, 29-11); Swampscott — Bob Serino (seventh season, 48-26)

Scoring: North Reading — 38.7; Swampscott — 32.3

Defense: North Reading — 14.2; Swampscott — 13.8

The heavies up front: North Reading — Anthony Pino (6-feet-1-inches, 295 pounds); Swampscott — Joe Mignone (5-11, 240).

Stat check: While North Reading has a slight edge in average margin of victory (24.5-18.5), both teams’ individual stats are eerily similar. Take the quarterbacks: North Reading’s Alex Carucci has 27 passing TDs and seven rushing scores in 12 games. Swampscott’s Cam O’Brien has 21 TD passes and eight rushing scores in 11 games. It continues: Carucci’s top two targets, Craig Rubino (11) and Ryan McCullough (5), have combined for 16 TD catches; O’Brien’s top two targets, Elijah Burns (9) and Cole Hamernick (7) also have 16 combined TD catches. Hornets sophomore running back Will Batten has 24 total touchdowns, with 23 on the ground, while Big Blue senior Xaviah Bascon also has 24 touchdowns, including 21 of the rushing variety. Bascon, who has 1,853 combined rushing and receiving yards, surpassed Swampscott’s single-season rushing record of 1,365 yards — set in 2003 by Alex Stone — by one yard on Thanksgiving. The Big Blue will be looking to tie the school record for wins in a season (12, set in 2003 and 2007).

The captains: North Reading — WR/DB Ryan McCullough (Sr.), WR/OLB John Jennings (Sr.); Swampscott — QB Cam O’Brien (Sr.), RB/DB Xaviah Bascon (Sr.), OL/DB Dylan Dubiel (Sr.), WR/DB Cole Hamernick (Sr.); OL/DL Joe Mignone (Sr.), OL/LB Jake Papazoglou (Sr.)

Seniors on roster: North Reading — 13; Swampscott — 16

Last Bowl appearance: North Reading —1979; Swampscott — 2019

OUTLOOK

A couple of physical, fast teams bring a variety of dangerous weapons into their Super Bowl showdown between two schools without much history with each other, despite being located just 15 miles apart. Both are equally comfortable attacking defenses on the ground and through the air and neither overlooks special teams, where North Reading might have an edge but Swampscott is no slouch. The running back battle between Swampscott’s Xaviah Bascon and North Reading’s Will Batten and the QB duel between Swampscott’s Cam O’Brien and North Reading’s Alex Carucci should provide plenty of fireworks.

PREDICTION

Swampscott still has some championship experience on its roster from winning it all in 2019, and getting through Bishop Fenwick while dampening Steven Woods’ passing attack in the semifinals was a tremendous test for the Big Blue’s defense, which earned what may have been the most impressive victory either team notched this season. In a close battle, Swampscott’s experience and veteran leadership prove the difference.

Swampscott 27, North Reading 22

BRENDAN KURIE