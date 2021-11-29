On the first day of preseason workouts for the high school winter season, the Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball program learned that its two returning starters, Duke-bound senior forward Shay Bollin and senior guard Amber Silva, will be sidelined indefinitely.

The 6-foot-3-inch Bollin, a two-time Globe All-Scholastic who led the Trojans to the Division 1 South title in 2020, suffered an injury in a recent AAU tournament that required surgery. She hopes to return to action by the end of February.

Silva underwent surgery after being injured in a workout. She is expected to miss the entire season.