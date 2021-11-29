On the first day of preseason workouts for the high school winter season, the Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball program learned that its two returning starters, Duke-bound senior forward Shay Bollin and senior guard Amber Silva, will be sidelined indefinitely.
The 6-foot-3-inch Bollin, a two-time Globe All-Scholastic who led the Trojans to the Division 1 South title in 2020, suffered an injury in a recent AAU tournament that required surgery. She hopes to return to action by the end of February.
Silva underwent surgery after being injured in a workout. She is expected to miss the entire season.
“Both Shay and Amber are integral parts of our program as leaders both on and off the court,” said Bridgewater-Raynham coach Cheryl Seavey in a statement.
“As always, my only concern is for their health and well-being. I share in their sadness of having to miss most of their final high school basketball seasons, and I know they will continue to find ways to help their teammates be successful.
Bollin did not play in the abbreviated 2020-21 season after undergoing an elective procedure in November 2020 that was not a result of a sustained injury. She averaged 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game as a sophomore.
