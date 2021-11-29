The MIAA shifted the Division 4 and Division 6 high school football championship games to Friday night at Gillette Stadium, instead of Monday night.

▪ Division 4 — Duxbury vs. Scituate, 7:30 p.m.

The two games were subject to change based on the MLS playoff schedule of the New England Revolution, who will host New York City FC at Gillette Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. If the Revolution advance, they would face the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

“I think for both coaching staffs, and I would assume both communities, it will be a little easier playing on Friday night,” said Scituate coach Herb Devine. “It obviously creates a little urgency in putting in the game plan. When you have a couple extra days you can kind of spoon feed it a little bit more, but we’ll be ready to go.

“It will be like a normal schedule.”

The audible sets up a schedule of eight championship games in three days at Gillette:

▪Wednesday: D8 (Hull vs. Randolph, 3); D7 (Cohasset vs. Wahconah, 5:30); D5 (North Reading vs. Swampscott, 8).

▪ Thursday: D3 (Marblehead vs. North Attleborough, 3); D1 (Springfield Central vs. Central Catholic, 5:30); D2 (Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip, 8).

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.