Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has requested to be traded, according to a report from the Sports Network in Canada.
DeBrusk’s agent, Rick Valette, said DeBrusk needed a “change of scenery” but would remain with the team while it works to facilitate the request, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug.
DeBrusk has three goals in 17 games. He only had five goals in 41 games last season.
DeBrusk was a first-round pick, one of three straight first-round picks for the Bruins in 2015. He was taken 14th overall, behind defenseman Jakub Zboril and ahead of forward Zach Senyshyn.
