Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has requested to be traded, according to a report from the Sports Network in Canada.

DeBrusk’s agent, Rick Valette, said DeBrusk needed a “change of scenery” but would remain with the team while it works to facilitate the request, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug.

DeBrusk has three goals in 17 games. He only had five goals in 41 games last season.