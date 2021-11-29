Woods referenced Ben Hogan, the legendary golfer who was involved in a serious car accident in 1949 at the age of 36. Hogan returned to win six major tournaments.

“It’s been a hell of a road,” Woods told Golf Digest’s Henni Koyack . “It’s been a long one, and a sore one, but I’m making some positive strides.”

Tiger Woods, interviewed on camera for the first time since he suffered multiple injuries to his right leg in a single-car crash nine months ago, spoke at length about his rehab process, and how golf has been a big motivator as he looks to compete again, albeit on a limited basis.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day — never full-time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. Hogan did,” Woods said. “Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that.

“I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Woods, who turns 46 Dec. 30, appeared fit, with the video opening with him walking into a room without a noticeable limp before sitting down, although he acknowledged he still has “a little hitch in the giddy-up”.

He said that after spending three weeks in the hospital, he remained in a hospital bed upon returning home, for what he said was a total of three months, and was basically immobilized for 3-5 months. He has made progress, and last week posted a video on Twitter of his swing, but he acknowledged he is still a long way off.

“I have so far to go,” said Woods. “I’m not even at the halfway point. I have so much more muscle development and nerve development that I have to do in my leg. At the same time, as you know, I’ve had five back operations. So I’m having to deal with that. So as the leg gets stronger, sometimes the back may act up.

“It’s a tough road. But I’m just happy to be able to go out there and watch [son] Charlie play, or go in the backyard and have an hour or two by myself with no one talking, no music, no nothing. I just hear the birds chirping. That part I’ve sorely missed.”

In early 2017, Woods underwent a spinal fusion to alleviate back and leg pain. He would work his way back, culminating in winning the Masters in 2019, his 15th major title. In December of 2020, he had his fifth back surgery, a microdiscectomy to remove a pressurized disk fragment that gave him nerve pain. He had withdrawn from several tournaments at the time of his accident.

“I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life,” said Woods. “After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did.

“This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that’s OK. I can still participate in the game of golf.

“I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”

The car Tiger Woods was driving was mangled in a single-car crash Feb. 23 in Southern California. Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press













