I’ve been combing through the year in TV, to come up with an end-of-year Top 10 list. It’s totally fun, and it’s totally not fun, because I can’t stop changing my mind from minute to minute.
But all the looking back has reminded me of a few 2021 shows that won’t be on my list, but that I still enjoyed. One of them is “Starstruck,” which is on HBO Max. The London-set show is very much a rom-com, and it very much dips into the familiar tropes of the genre. But the star, New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo, is excellent, and her bright energy lifts the entire venture.
The “Notting Hill”-esque story has Matafeo’s Jessie hooking up with major movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel) without realizing he’s famous. They have great chemistry, but his work takes him all over the world, and he has beautiful women throwing themselves at him. Also, his aggressive agent, played with amusing venality by Minnie Driver, is constantly trying to get him into high-profile affairs that will make it into People magazine.
Jessie’s an extrovert who’s bursting with one-liners and self-conscious eccentricities; Tom is more of a quiet observer. The two actors work nicely together, as the obstacles come and go and the will-they-or-won’t-they-fall-in-love question dominates. Again, familiar, but charming nonetheless. And by the way, a second season is on the way.
