I’ve been combing through the year in TV, to come up with an end-of-year Top 10 list. It’s totally fun, and it’s totally not fun, because I can’t stop changing my mind from minute to minute.

But all the looking back has reminded me of a few 2021 shows that won’t be on my list, but that I still enjoyed. One of them is “Starstruck,” which is on HBO Max. The London-set show is very much a rom-com, and it very much dips into the familiar tropes of the genre. But the star, New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo, is excellent, and her bright energy lifts the entire venture.