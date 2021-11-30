Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it’s appropriate to consider finishing the U.S. central bank’s tapering of asset purchases a few months earlier than previously expected, with inflation proving more persistent than forecast.

Powell made the comment Tuesday in response to questions during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington. The Fed is currently scheduled to complete its asset-purchase program in mid-2022 under a plan announced at the start of November; policy makers next meet Dec. 14-15, where they could make a decision to accelerate the tapering.

It’s “appropriate in my view to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases, which we actually announced at the November meeting, perhaps a few months sooner,” Powell said.