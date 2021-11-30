“The Art of Banksy” is being promoted as “the largest Banksy exhibit ever assembled,” with $35 million worth of work by the mysterious artist in tow, according to the exhibit’s website . Each of the artworks is original, authenticated, and sold by Banksy to private collectors, the website says. None of the pieces were taken from the artist’s public displays.

In February 2022 “The Art of Banksy,” a traveling exhibit showcasing more than 100 works by the renowned street artist and provocateur, will touch down in a yet-to-be-announced location in Boston.

Pieces that will be on view include famous works like “Girl With Balloon” and “The Flower Thrower,” as well as many lesser-known pieces. Most of the work — which ranges from prints to sculptures to canvasses — is dated between 1997 and 2008, the website says.

The exhibit, which the website says the artist has not authorized, opened Nov. 22 in San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, and will move on to Denver after the Boston visit. The exhibit has made stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Tel Aviv, Miami, and Gothenburg, Sweden, according to its website.

Starvox Exhibits, a division of Starvox Entertainment, is the company presenting “The Art of Banksy.” The Toronto-based organization is also behind several other productions, like “Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience” and “Immersive Van Gogh” (which is, believe it or not, not one of the two Van Gogh exhibits that made waves in Boston this year).

The location of the Boston exhibition has yet to be revealed, which is reminiscent of “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” which kept its locale secret for nearly six months before it was announced to be at Dorchester’s Strand Theatre.

Timed tickets for Boston are now available on banksyexhibit.com. The show is scheduled to run from Feb. 17 through April 3 of next year.

