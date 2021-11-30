Boston Public Library and the Greater Boston Food Bank are teaming up for the Spice Bank Collective, a way to celebrate cultural identity and family traditions, encourage creative and healthy cooking, and to highlight the cultures that make up Massachusetts. Library patrons are asked to bring unopened spices and dried herbs to their local participating branch. With the help of the Greater Boston Food Bank, each branch will select a local food pantry to donate to. Donations dropped off at the Newsfeed Café, located at the Central Library in Copley Square, will be matched by the café. Donations will be accepted from now through all of 2022. Participating branches include Adams Street Branch, Brighton Branch; Central Library in Copley Square (Newsfeed Café); Charlestown Branch; Codman Square Branch; Connolly Branch; East Boston Branch; Egleston Square; Fields Corner Branch; Grove Hall Branch; Honan-Allston Branch; Hyde Park Branch; Jamaica Plain Branch; Lower Mills Branch; Mattapan Branch; North End Branch; Parker Hill Branch; Roxbury Branch; South Boston Branch; South End Branch; West End Branch; and the West Roxbury Branch.

RIANA BUCHMAN