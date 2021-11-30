Fast forward to today, and McManus makes up entertaining, hair-raising stories full time, while raising her son. She’s an international best-selling author and her work, consisting of five books, and two forthcoming, has been translated into more than 40 languages. Her latest release, out Nov. 30 from Delacorte, is “You’ll Be the Death of Me.” Though it’s her fifth book, it’s the first that’s set in her home — the action happens mostly in Boston and a fictional suburb named Carlton.

Cambridge author Karen M. McManus wrote most of her debut young adult thriller, “One Of Us Is Lying,” between 9 p.m. and midnight, after working her full-time job. The novel became a runaway bestseller when it was published by Delacorte Press in 2017 — it’s since been turned into a glitzy streaming TV series, which premiered on Peacock this October with an attractive cast of teen murder suspects.

McManus has a penchant for reimagining classic ‘80s films. (Her first novel started off as a riff on “The Breakfast Club.”) In her new book, in a nod to “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” three students decide to skip school for an epic day of adventure in Boston. Except this time, instead of ending up on a parade float (and responsible for a totaled Ferrari 250), the trio wind up on the run from the scene of another student’s murder. We caught up with her over the phone in advance of the book launch.

Q. How did you decide to tackle reimagining “Ferris Bueller” — with murder?

A. I got the idea years ago, when I was on tour after my first book launched. The other panelists were joking that I should add murder to everything ‘80s: “Sixteen Candles” with murder! “Pretty in Pink” with murder! I remember thinking, “Ferris Bueller” could actually work, because that movie starts with someone doing something they’re not supposed to.

Q. What’s your writing process like?

A. When I first started writing I was working full time and writing at night and on weekends. I have a son; I’m a single mom, so I was very busy. I got used to that for a couple years until I was able to go full time. That’s still my best time for writing, in the after hours. I’m a night owl so that’s when my brain kicks into gear. But now that I have my days free, I write during the day — especially when things are flowing, I can write for 10 hours.

Q. Do you know in advance what’s going to happen?

A. It’s different for every book. Some books are a bolt of lightning — I know all of it at once. Some books are more like seedlings. They need time and space to grow. This one was a hybrid. I had a very clear vision for the first half, and I knew whodunnit — but I didn’t know how my protagonists would get out of this mess.

Q. I saw you wrote that you have an MA in journalism from Northeastern that you “mostly use to draft fake news stories in your books.”

A. [Laughs] As it turns out I actually use my journalism training all the time. It taught me to anticipate questions readers will have, to look for holes in a story and fill them. And it fed my interest in media and how it works when a big story hits, as it often does in one of my novels.

Q. It was great to sink into a mystery set in Boston. How did you decide on the location?

A. My first and third books were set in California, since it was a series. My second book was Vermont. Then, a fictional island off the coast of Massachusetts for the fourth. So, with this book, I finally came home. I’ve been getting close this entire time.

Q. Slowly making your way here.

A. Yes, and this time I finally set something almost in my own neighborhood. Part of what I thought was: Where would I have gone in high school? If I was having this epic day off, where would I be?

Q. I liked that the penguins at the Aquarium were the desired destination. But that didn’t actually pan out, of course.

A. It did not pan out. But I like to think that they get there eventually.

Q. What about the town? How did you figure out how to create the right location to set the story?

A. The fictional town of Carlton is a little bit Wellesley because it has the college named after it in the same town, and a little bit Newton in that it’s close to downtown, but also very much a suburb. I liked having that mix — that for these kids, going into Boston is an event.

Q. Writing close to home, was there added pressure with getting details correct?

A. A little bit. Especially because there’s so much construction: T stations open and close, highways have different exits — I tried to be a little vague. But I know there will be people who’ll say, “You can’t get from Government Center to Lechmere in that amount of time! That’s not possible!,” you know, and that’s fair. It would be very fortuitous timing, train-wise.

Q. It all seemed at least reasonably plausible while reading.

A. Yeah, and you know I’ve got to get this all in, within approximately eight hours. I’ve told everyone that the timeline is at least realistic, because I did drive it and take trains and follow their path. You do have to get extremely lucky with traffic. But that’s why I made one of the characters “a wizard with back roads.”

Q. It was fascinating to me that all of the action in the book took place over eight hours.

A. At first it seemed impossible. Partly because I wasn’t sure how I could give my characters meaningful growth within such a short time frame. But I thought if they had this history and this friendship that had gone dormant, then that’s a way in.

Q. I read that you turned in the first draft in January 2020. What was that revision process like?

A. I was happy to be returning to a universe and characters I already knew — there was comfort and familiarity in that. I think it would have been difficult to be drafting then, because it was such an unsettling time.

Q. Sounds like it went as well as possible, all things considered.

A. Yes — and then I turned to book six, “Nothing More to Tell,” which is a new standalone mystery, and that was much harder. Now, I’ve turned in book seven. It’s the third book in the “One of Us” series — it’s called “One of Us Is Back.” I believe that comes out in 2023.

Q. What’s most compelling to you about writing YA?

A. It’s capturing that moment in time. There’s something really special about these years. It’s often when you experience a lot of firsts. Emotions are really close to the surface. Everything you’re going through feels heightened because of that.

Q. I think it’s a genre that’s beginning to receive more of the appreciation it deserves. You mentioned parents and teens read your books together.

A. Yes, I hear the most from young adults and teens, but I hear a fair amount from parents, and teachers and librarians who have the book in their classes. One of my friends told me her 90-year-old grandmother was reading “One of Us Is Lying” and texting her theories, which I thought was amazing.

