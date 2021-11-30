Creating a cocoa bomb from silicone molds from Mobi Creations. Mobi Creations

Hot chocolate bombs blew up on TikTok last year. If you happened to miss it, they are sizable chocolate spheres filled with hot cocoa powdered mix, mini marshmallows, plus confections, such as bits of candy cane. You drop an orb into a mug and pour hot milk (or water) over it. The chocolate quickly starts to melt and the sphere bursts open, spilling the contents into the milk. It’s entertaining to watch and makes a delicious hot chocolate drink. They are available to buy online or at some chocolate shops, but if you want to prepare them yourself, Mobi Creations, a company that produces innovative kitchen tools and gadgets, has created silicon molds for bombs. The molds are embossed with holiday designs that give the rounds a festive look — a snowflake, gingerbread man, or holiday tree. Each tray makes three ($12.95). There are clear directions on the package on how to craft the cocoa bombs, and also plenty of instructions on websites that guide you through the process — from tempering the chocolate, if you choose, to forming the fun treat. It’s a cool project to undertake with the kids. Available at Tags Ace Hardware, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955; Atlantic Spice Company, 2 Shore Road, North Truro, 508-487-6100; or order through the retailers’ websites.