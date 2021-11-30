A Daisy Cakes carrot cake, also available gluten free.

As a native Southerner, I learned to bake in my Gramma’s kitchen — with real butter, fresh eggs, hand-sifted flours. My sister’s fondness for authentic Southern baking is not so keen — alas, she is gluten intolerant, so I’m always on the look-out for gluten-free options. I just came across two of the best gluten-free cakes I’ve ever tasted made by the South Carolina-based company Daisy Cakes, run by veteran baker Kim “Daisy” Nelson. A “Shark Tank” success story, Nelson took cake recipes handed down through generations in her family and started her own company, which makes and ships not just gluten free but also traditional and vegan varieties of hand-sifted, made-from-scratch cakes to all 50 states. While the four layers of the traditional cakes have a soft, silky texture, the two-layer gluten-free cakes are satisfyingly dense and moist, each with delectably rich frosting. The gluten-free chocolate cake has a semi-sweet ganache and a decadent chocolate icing. The slightly tart cream cheese frosting of the carrot cake (the company’s top seller) complements sweet spices, golden raisins, and a pound of carrots. Made without preservatives or artificial flavors, all cakes arrive frozen and can be stored in the freezer until ready for unboxing, making them ideal for gifting. Large cakes range from $59.95-$84.95. Adorable “Cake in a Jar” Minikins range from $64.95-$69.95 for a 4-6 pack. www.ilovedaisycakes.com, www.goldbelly.com.