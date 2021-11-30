Makes 1 dozen

A batch of aromatic, savory scones, studded with feta cheese and Kalamata olives, can accompany soup or stew or go on a holiday brunch table with eggs. The dough is made with buttermilk, fresh thyme, a little Dijon mustard, a sauteed onion, crumbled feta, and chopped olives. Some shops sell feta cheese already crumbled in a 6-ounce container; that's perfect for this dough because it isn't too wet. If you buy a piece of feta and crumble it, let it drain on paper towels before you stir it in. These are best served soon after baking.

1 tablespoon olive oil 1 medium onion, finely chopped 3 cups flour 2 teaspoons baking powder ¾ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 1 egg 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard ¾ cup buttermilk, or more if needed 1½ cups (6 ounces) crumbled feta cheese ¾ cup pitted Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped (pat dry on paper towels) 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until it starts to soften; cool completely.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Scatter the cold butter over the flour mixture. Using a pastry blender or two blunt knives, cut the fat into the flour until it is reduced to small pearl-size pieces. With your fingertips, crumble the mixture for a minute or two to reduce the butter to smaller pieces.

3. In another bowl, whisk the egg and mustard. Gradually whisk in the buttermilk. Stir in the onion, feta, olives, and thyme. Use a sturdy spatula to mix lightly.

4. Pour the onion mixture over the flour mixture. With the spatula, stir the mixture until it starts to come together. With your hands, work it lightly in the bowl until it forms a dough, adding more buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the dough seems unusually dry; it should be a little moist.

5. On a lightly floured counter, work the dough lightly, then divide it in half. With lightly floured hands, form each piece into a plump 5-inch-to-6-inch disk. Loosely wrap each round in foil and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours, or for up to 4 hours.

6. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

7. Cut each ball of dough in half. Cut each half into 3 triangular pieces. You will have 12 total. Arrange the triangles on the baking sheet about 2 inches apart.

8. Bake the scones for 30 to 35 minutes, or until they are set and golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Lisa Yockelson