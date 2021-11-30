Serves 4

After all the feasting -- and with more to come -- this quinoa bowl with roasted delicata squash will give your palate a pleasant rest. Sweet delicata with its edible skin, along with crispy kale and a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds, top bowls of quinoa bolstered with roasted red onions and chickpeas. The bowls are a blueprint for lunches and dinners in the coming weeks. Cook up a big batch of various grains so you can have them on hand. Then forage in the fridge for tasty odds and ends to top off the bowls: roast chicken, roasted vegetables, cooked greens, shredded cabbage, any cooked beans. It's enough to make you feel downright virtuous.

QUINOA

1 cup quinoa (red, white, black, or tricolor) 2 cups water Pinch of salt

1. In a fine-meshed strainer, rinse the quinoa under cold water for 30 seconds. Shake the strainer well to remove excess water.

2. In a saucepan, combine the quinoa, water, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat so the mixture is at a gentle simmer. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the germs (tiny spirals) separate and curl around the seeds. With a spoon, dig down to the bottom of the pot and check to see if the water has been absorbed. If not, cook for a few minutes more.

3. Remove the pan from the heat and cover the pan with a lid. Leave to steam for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and fluff with a fork.

BOWLS

2 delicata squash (about 2 pounds total) 5 tablespoons olive oil 1 small red onion, halved and cut into thin wedges 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme Salt, to taste Pinch of Maras or Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper, to taste ½ bunch curly kale (Dinosaur Kale, Tuscan Kale, Cavolo Nero), stems stripped off, leaves torn into 2-inch pieces 1 can (about 15 ounces) chickpeas, drained 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar ¼ cup pomegranate seeds, or more, to taste

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets.

2. Trim the ends of the squash and halve it lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds and slice the halves into 1/4-inch-thick half-moons.

3. On one of the baking sheets, mound the squash and toss it with 2 tablespoons of the oil. Spread it in an even layer on one side of the sheet. Sprinkle with thyme, salt, and Maras or Aleppo pepper or red pepper. On the other side, mound the onions and toss with 1 tablespoon oil, salt, and red pepper. Spread the onions in the pan beside the squash. If the vegetables are a little crowded, that's OK.

4. Roast the vegetables for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the squash and onions are tender.

5. On the other baking sheet, mound the kale leaves. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Pick up handfuls of leaves and massage the oil into them to coat them all over with oil. Spread on the sheet in one layer and sprinkle with salt and red pepper.

6. Roast the kale for 9 to 10 minutes, or until the leaves are crisp. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

7. Stir the chickpeas and onions into the quinoa in the pan. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the vinegar. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and red pepper, if you like.

8. In each of 4 shallow bowls, spoon about 1 cup of the quinoa mixture. Add squash and kale to each bowl. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.

Sally Pasley Vargas