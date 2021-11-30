The scam involves an unknown caller claiming to be an employee of the Suffolk County House of Correction, who asks victims to pay a fine with pre-paid gift cards, Boston police said in a statement Tuesday.

The scammer also claims that a victim’s family member is being held hostage and will be harmed if they don’t send money to the caller via pre-paid credit cards or gift cards, the statement said.

The caller asks specifically for payment through pre-paid credit cards and gift cards, police said, as transactions on these cards are untraceable.

Boston police urge pre-paid credit card and gift card users to never give out the numbers on their card, as scammers can drain the cards’ funds with no way of returning the money to the original owner.

Anyone who receives a call asking for payment through pre-paid credit cards, or a call claiming a loved one is in danger, is advised not to comply with the caller and to contact local police.

People can report scam calls to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484, or submit anonymous tips to Boston police by calling their tip line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

