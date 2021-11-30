The state’s popular Republican governor is continuing to play coy about whether he will seek another term in the corner office. Some days he claims curiosity about his plans is limited to “a few folks in the media”; at other times he says he is thinking through his options.

Or is the better question: Can he win a third term as a Republican?

I’m guessing Baker, who clearly loves the job, will run. But some sobering new numbers indicate that the path forward might be a steeper climb than he might expect.

Northwind Strategies — the Democratic consulting firm led by former Deval Patrick associate Doug Rubin — recently commissioned some polling, as part of a year-long project to better understand why voters in deep-blue Massachusetts have elected so many Republican governors over the past 30 years.

Among the poll’s findings: Baker’s numbers among Republican voters are truly awful.

Among Republicans and Republican-leaning unenrolled voters, a group that comprises roughly 27 percent of the electorate, only 23 percent regard Baker favorably, compared to 68 percent who find him “unfavorable.”

His Republican primary opponent, Geoff Diehl, was viewed favorably by 49 percent of Republicans. Only 10 percent regarded him as “unfavorable.”

Baker, of course, polls much better among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters, who make up the largest chunk of the electorate. And running as an independent, he outpolls Attorney General Maura Healey — by far the most popular Democrat considering a run — 32 percent to 26 percent. He outpolls her by roughly the same margin running as a Republican.

Sure, this is all loaded with caveats. Neither of the leading candidates — Baker and Healey — have said they’re running. All these numbers could, and likely would, change in the context of a real-life campaign.

But what I think is real is that Republican voters, in an increasingly extreme GOP, do not see the moderate Baker as one of their own. The common assumption is that Baker’s popularity with unenrolled voters is enough to win a Republican primary. But I think his problems within his party may be underestimated.

For his part, Baker has been adamant about not running as an independent, even as he refuses to say he’s running at all.

“I’ve been a Republican for most of my adult life and I believe in my brand of Republicanism,” Baker said Monday on GBH Radio. “I guess what I would say is that I’ve never run for anything based on whether or not I thought I could win, period.”

He noted that he has rejected supposedly savvy political advice before. He was advised against running for governor against Patrick, the incumbent, in 2010, when he lost, and again in 2014, when he was told that his previous loss had tarnished him as a candidate. We know how that turned out.

Still, what an odd position for Baker to be in. He is a Republican who is disliked by what has become the Party of Trump, even as he has been embraced by his erstwhile opposition.

To paraphrase a line from Ronald Reagan, a Democrat turned Republican, Baker hasn’t left the Republican Party, but his party has left politicians like him.

To be sure, Baker would face serious drawbacks in running as a governor without a party. The apparatus of the state party organization — such as it is these days — would be lost to him. In theory, his ability to raise money from Republicans outside the state would take a big hit. He would face daily charges of having abandoned his core beliefs, especially after years of saying that leaving the party is nothing he would ever consider.

But the Republican Party’s steady drift into nihilism and lunatic Trumpism may eventually force moderates like Baker into some hard choices. The Massachusetts GOP is in nearly unprecedented disarray, but the one thing it may be capable of pulling off is making life difficult for Baker.

Why does he need them?

