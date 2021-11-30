The company and the men all face perjury charges stemming from the probe of the Feb. 24 deaths of Jordy Alexander Castaneda Romero, 27, and Juan Carlos Figueroa Gutierrez, 33, the statement said. The defendants are slated for arraignment Wednesday.

In a statement Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office confirmed the indictments against Atlantic Coast Utilities; owner Laurence Moloney, 57, of Quincy; and employee Konstantinos Kollias, 35, of Newton.

A Suffolk County grand jury has handed up indictments against a construction company, its owner, and one employee in connection with the deaths of two men fatally struck by a truck while they were conducting sewer repair work in Boston in February, officials said.

Romero and Gutierrez were killed after being struck by a dump truck and thrown into a 9-foot trench on High Street, where they were doing sewer work for a private landlord.

Rollins’s office said Moloney had allegedly submitted false affidavits to the city on his company’s behalf on March 20, 2019, Aug. 6, 2019, and Dec. 1, 2020, stating that the company had no prior OSHA safety violations. Kollias, prosecutors said, allegedly submitted a false affidavit to the city along the same lines on Oct. 7, 2019.

The affidavits were false because Atlantic Coast Utilities had, in fact, been issued citations by OSHA on September 8, 2016, and again on June 3, 2019.

The affidavits the men allegedly falsified are called Mattocks-Higgins Affidavits of Workplace Safety, named for workers Robert Higgins and Kelvin Mattocks, who died in a trench collapse at a South End job site in 2016.

The city passed an ordinance after their deaths requiring companies performing work in Boston to submit affidavits about their safety histories, with the goal of preventing worksite injuries and deaths, Rollins’s office said.

While Moloney and Kollias are charged with allegedly lying on the affidavits, prosecutors determined the driver of the truck that struck Romero and Gutierrez wasn’t “criminally liable” for their deaths, the statement said.

Jared Petruzzella, who owns a barbershop near the crash site, told reporters at the time that he was waiting for his first appointment to arrive when he heard the truck start, rev its engine, and grind into gear. He then watched in disbelief as it jolted backward and struck the men, who were sitting over the construction hole.

“It was pretty gruesome, pretty tragic,” he said. “It didn’t look like anything collapsed on them inside. . . . It was a panic. It wasn’t a good scene.”

Romero’s sister, Leslie Villalobos, told the Globe soon after the death of her sibling that he was newly married, fun and full of life, as well as a hard worker and devoted father.

“He found his job [to be] like an escape from reality,” Villalobos said. “And he just wanted to work really hard for his kids.”

Villalobos later told the Globe that a man working in the excavated hole at the time of the crash described Romero’s final moments to her when they met at his funeral. The worker told her Gutierrez fell first, followed by Romero, who grabbed onto a ladder in the hole, but couldn’t hang on, she said.

“I thanked him for holding my brother in his last moments,” she said.

Villalobos said she still has many unanswered questions about what happened to her brother.

“Why did this have to happen to us?” she asked. “My brother was a loved, caring person. We loved him so much.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking story that will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.