“This is my proof that I’ve been vaccinated. It’s easy to access, it’s a universal standard, and we’ve been working with a bunch of other states,” Baker said.

The personal QR codes would attest that an individual is fully inoculated against the coronavirus, Baker added, as he showed his code to hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan. But it’s unclear if or how the government would use the passport to restrict access to stores or restaurants, for example.

Digital COVID-19 vaccine passports may “soon” make their way to Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker said Monday afternoon on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio.

The governor said Massachusetts is one of 15 to 20 states developing the technology, though cities like New York and San Francisco already require proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses.

A handful of bars and venues in Greater Boston — among them The Middle East, Grendel’s Den, and The Plough and Stars, all in Cambridge — started requesting proof of vaccination as early as July.

Over the summer, a consortium of tech and health care companies nationwide vowed to invent a more durable way to show genuine proof of vaccination, citing the flimsy nature of the handwritten paper cards from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

The SMART Health Card, currently the national standard for digital vaccine certificates, includes a person’s name and date of birth, as well as the date of the vaccination, where it was administered, and which vaccine was used. It was based on technology from Boston Children’s Hospital and is now rolling out across the United States.

Baker first waded into the national debate about vaccine passports last April when he denounced the system, describing it as an obstacle to the statewide effort to vaccinate residents.

“No, no, no,” Baker said during a press briefing. “I want to vaccinate people. Let’s get people vaccinated. I think having a conversation about creating a barrier before people have even had an opportunity to be eligible to be vaccinated, let’s focus on getting people vaccinated.”

Massachusetts is among the most vaccinated states in the nation with 82.6 percent of residents having received at least one dose by Nov. 29, according to the CDC.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.