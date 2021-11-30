He’s undergone a series of surgeries over the past weeks to treat second- and third-degree burns he sustained in the fire that cover around 40 percent of his body. His wife and fire officials say his recovery is well ahead of where doctors thought he would be at this stage.

Steve DesRuisseaux smiled from ear-to-ear as he was wheeled through the emergency room doors, surrounded by fellow firefighters and family members.

The Manchester, N.H., fire captain who was severely burned as he rescued residents trapped in a fatal building blaze more than three weeks ago was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday, marking a major milestone in his path to recovery.

“His spirits were obviously very high, he was excited to go home,” said Matthew Lamothe, assistant chief of Manchester fire. “It’s been a very long road for him.”

DesRuisseaux, a longtime firefighter, was injured in a three-alarm blaze that ignited in a Manchester home Nov. 6 that left one woman dead and another resident injured. Six people were in the home when the flames began to spread, and DesRuisseaux was on the second-floor porch after rescuing a man when he was “engulfed in flames during a flashover,” the Globe reported.

He attempted to jump from the porch to avoid the sear of the fire, but the strap from his self-contained breathing apparatus became snagged on the ladder long enough for him to be burned all over his body, including his legs, arms, and ear.

DesRuisseaux’s story of heroics garnered him widespread support as he spent time recovering at Mass General. Firefighters from area departments visited him in the hospital, and his co-workers began attending his son’s hockey games in his absence.

The support continued Monday, as he was escorted to the state border by Massachusetts State Police and a Manchester fire engine, where New Hampshire State Police and Manchester police picked up the escort and ushered him home.

“I’m always on the other side of this so for me, relying on so many people it’s not normal,” he told WCVB-TV. “I’m just happy I’ve had such a great support system. [I] can’t thank everybody enough.”

Recovering from severe burns is often “touch and go,” Lamothe said, but he’s recovered well enough to avoid being sent to a rehabilitation center, which is typical in cases like his.

“He’s very tenacious, he’s got the will to come back,” said Lamothe. “Already getting to go home, not having to go to the rehab facility, it’s just his will to get better and to push through. It speaks to his personality.’

DesRuisseaux’s wife, Colleen, who has documented his recovery on Facebook, wrote Monday evening that their family is elated to have him home.

“I am married to a kind, hard working, compassionate man, and now the world knows how awesome he is,” she wrote. “We still have 18 miles of a marathon left, but we are moving forward! WE got this!”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.