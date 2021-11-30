Boston firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday afternoon at a brick apartment complex in the Fenway neighborhood and all the residents were safely evacuated, officials said.
The Boston Fire Department confirmed via Twitter that the fire had broken out at the property on Symphony Road.
“At approximately 2:15 [p.m.] smoke showing from an occupied 4 story attached multi unit residential building,” the department tweeted. “At 49 Symphony Road in the Fenway, fire on the 3rd floor extending to the 4th.”
At approximately 2:15 smoke showing from an occupied 4 story attached multi unit residential building. At 49 Symphony Road in the Fenway, fire on the 3rd floor extending to the 4th. pic.twitter.com/xpDxZLSAQW— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 30, 2021
The department said in a follow-up tweet at 2:41 that the blaze was under control.
“Fire knocked down from the fire at Symphony Road,” the department tweeted. “Companies are overhauling, all occupants were safely evacuated from the building.”
Advertisement
Fire knocked down from the fire at Symphony Road. Companies are overhauling, all occupants were safely evacuated from the building. pic.twitter.com/ezJD93onFl— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 30, 2021
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The Globe’s Deanna Schwartz was also on scene and took photos as crews battled the fire. Take a look at her photos here:
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.