Boston firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday afternoon at a brick apartment complex in the Fenway neighborhood and all the residents were safely evacuated, officials said.

The Boston Fire Department confirmed via Twitter that the fire had broken out at the property on Symphony Road.

“At approximately 2:15 [p.m.] smoke showing from an occupied 4 story attached multi unit residential building,” the department tweeted. “At 49 Symphony Road in the Fenway, fire on the 3rd floor extending to the 4th.”