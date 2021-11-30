A military veteran recently received the gift of a vehicle that had been refurbished by students at Greater Lawrence Technical School.
Kevin Trayers of Melrose was presented with the Ford Fiesta by Greater Lawrence students and staff, and representatives of Second Chance Cars, the nonprofit that provided the vehicle to the school in Andover.
Trayers, a US Army veteran who works full time in security, had been at risk of losing his job because his previous vehicle, with 180,000 miles on it, was no longer safe to drive.
“For 32 years, people have been telling me, ‘Thank you for your service.’ I want to tell each and every one of you, ‘Thank you for your service,’” Trayers told the group. “You have answered a call of honor.’”
Concord-based Second Chance Cars provides cars it has received through donations to Massachusetts low-income veterans, health care workers, and people returning to society from incarceration, to help them obtain employment and reach their potential.
