A military veteran recently received the gift of a vehicle that had been refurbished by students at Greater Lawrence Technical School.

Kevin Trayers of Melrose was presented with the Ford Fiesta by Greater Lawrence students and staff, and representatives of Second Chance Cars, the nonprofit that provided the vehicle to the school in Andover.

Trayers, a US Army veteran who works full time in security, had been at risk of losing his job because his previous vehicle, with 180,000 miles on it, was no longer safe to drive.