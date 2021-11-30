Globe Santa receives tens of thousands of letters from families in need every year, and many of the letters are at once heartbreaking and inspirational.

“One year ago, I was pregnant, homeless and lost in the world,” begins a letter from a single mother in Boston. “Today, I can truly say that I’m blessed.”

“I need help … because I want to promise my daughter a good Christmas and have a gift for her,” the letter continues. “I want her to also learn that Christmas is about giving and helping each other out, genuinely showing love, even if it is to a stranger.”

The young mother and her now 16-month-old daughter live in a small apartment, with little in the way of material things.

She will be forever grateful for the roof over their heads and the warm beds that they sleep in, she wrote, but it’s been a painful journey. “I hope this year I can do something special to make us both smile.”

Globe Santa will be there to help this family, along with thousands of others throughout Greater Boston, so that their children have presents to open for the holidays.

For 66 years, Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided books, toys, games, and other gifts to children in need.

The first fund drive, in 1956, raised $51,000 and delivered presents to 6,200 families.

Since then, Globe Santa has visited more than a million families and helped brighten the holidays for more than three million children.

The families requesting assistance are often facing enormous hardship.

“My daughter has been in and out of the hospital since birth and has undergone several surgeries,” wrote a mother from Dorchester. “She was born with a congenital heart defect.”

Thankfully, her daughter’s health is improving, she wrote, but her care has been costly and the new parents are struggling to stay afloat.

“She is our first child, and we would love to make her first Christmas special, but unfortunately due to a lack of financial stability we are unable to this year,” she wrote. “Globe Santa would bring so much happiness to our family.”

A single mother, also from Dorchester, told Globe Santa that raising a child on her own has been tough.

Money is beyond tight, she wrote, and it’s not always easy to manage her grief and stay strong in front of her little girl.

“Unfortunately, this will be our second year without [my daughter’s] dad, who passed away,” she wrote. “It can get really hard handling everything on my own.”

Knowing that she’ll have presents for her daughter this holiday season has lessened her burden.

“Thank you for choosing our family to participate in the Globe Santa program,” she wrote. “It’ll truly be a blessing for our Christmas.”

