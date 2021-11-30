Medford residents have a chance to take part in discussions about future parking plans for the city at a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The session, open to all, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the City Council chamber, and virtually via Zoom. Medford is preparing to launch a new department in 2022 to manage the city’s parking operation, replacing a vendor firm whose contract will expire then.

The Dec. 8 session is the first in a series of public meetings to inform community members of the new parking office, provide details on new policies, and offer them the chance to ask questions and offer feedback.