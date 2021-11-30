Medford residents have a chance to take part in discussions about future parking plans for the city at a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The session, open to all, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the City Council chamber, and virtually via Zoom. Medford is preparing to launch a new department in 2022 to manage the city’s parking operation, replacing a vendor firm whose contract will expire then.
The Dec. 8 session is the first in a series of public meetings to inform community members of the new parking office, provide details on new policies, and offer them the chance to ask questions and offer feedback.
Faye Morrison, the city’s new parking director, Todd Blake, director of traffic and transportation, representatives from the Police Department, and members of the Mayor’s Committee on Parking Policy and Enforcement are among those expected to attend. For a link to join the meeting by Zoom, go to medfordma.org.
