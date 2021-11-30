The agency tweeted that the drama unfolded around 11:15 a.m., when troopers from the Middleborough barracks, along with MSPCA cops, Taunton police officers, and MassDOT personnel responded to Route 140 for “a horse running in the highway.”

A horse briefly was on the loose on a highway in Taunton Tuesday, State Police confirmed via Twitter.

Here’s a story with some giddy-up.

First responders, officials said, gained control of the horse using a leash supplied by a State Police canine trooper.

The roaming horse’s owner, State Police tweeted, eventually showed up, and “a trailer was summonsed to transport the horse home.”

MassDOT also tweeted about the horse’s impromptu journey Tuesday.

“In #Taunton, loose horse in median, Rt 140 SB in area of exit 19,” MassDOT tweeted at 11:34 a.m. “Traffic not impacted at this time.”

Then in a follow-up tweet, MassDOT confirmed the steed’s fleeting taste of freedom had come to an end.

“Loose horse secured in trailer, scene is clear,” the agency announced via Twitter.

