A Special Town Meeting in Kingston voted to buy an old cranberry bog and nearby wetlands to preserve it as conservation land and prevent the site from being developed.

The 45.6-acre property, located on Winthrop Street, also includes white pine and oak woodlands, according to the warrant for the Nov. 16 meeting. Town Meeting authorized spending $805,000 in Community Preservation Act funds, but that amount will be offset by a $400,000 grant from the state, the warrant said.

If the town hadn’t bought the property, it would “almost certainly lead to the destruction of the woodlands and wetland habitats and construction of a large housing development,” the warrant said. “We know this because the Town’s right of first refusal was triggered by receipt of a signed purchase and sales contract between the current landowner and a developer.”