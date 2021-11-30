“This was a tragic death that was caused by him on Thanksgiving Day,” said Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Thomas Brant.

The brutality of Jenkins-Minus’s killing was outlined in Lowell District Court where 22-year-old Leonard D. Robinson was arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Dejah Jenkins-Minus had been stabbed 58 times and her neck broken when police found her body in the bedroom of her on-again off-again boyfriend’s home in Lowell the Friday after Thanksgiving, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The killing of 22-year-old Jenkins-Minus, Brant said, was perhaps driven by a conflict over the two-month-old daughter she shared with Robinson. Just two days before he would allegedly brutalize Jenkins-Minus, prosecutors said Robinson posted to Facebook questioning if he was the father of their daughter, writing that he had wanted a paternity test since her birth.

Jenkins-Minus had been staying at her family’s home in Boston for Thanksgiving, when she departed with her daughter and headed to Robinson’s home on Llewelyn Street in Lowell.

“She was expected to be at the family house in Boston... for a Thanksgiving Day gathering,” said Brant. “She did not return during that day [and] her family became concerned.”

Family members began tracking her phone, which placed her at Robinson’s home. Her mother drove there to find the home locked, empty, and dark.

The next day, as police were responding to the home for a wellness check, a family member of Robinson climbed in through a window, calling out for him. He found his bedroom locked and kicked the door open.

“This family member began to kick [the door] and was able to gain entry into it and saw the body of Dejah Jenkins-Minus on the ground next to the air mattress in that bedroom,” Brant said.

When police went through the home, they found blood splattered in the kitchen and on the floors and walls of the home.

“What the medical examiner’s office noted was that Dejah’s neck was fractured, that she had over 58 stab wounds to her body by a sharp object,” said Brant. “There were defensive wounds on her hands and her arms, stab wounds to her upper torso, front and rear of her neck, her face and the back of her head.”

Robinson was free on $5,000 bail from two gun cases pending in Suffolk Superior Court and had been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and to keep a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, records show. He allegedly cut off the GPS bracelet at 4:56 p.m. Thursday while in Boston after he allegedly murdered Jenkins-Minus, according to prosecutors and court records. He was arrested Monday night, police said.

District Court Judge Daniel Crane ordered Robinson held without bail. Robinson’s next court appearance is slated for Dec. 30.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.