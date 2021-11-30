Hundreds of students walked out of classes at a Cambridge public high school Tuesday in protest of sexual assaults, sexual harassment, and their impact on the school community, officials said.

Between 400 and 500 students left class at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School at 10:15 a.m. and continued protesting through at least 12:20 p.m., Principal Damon Smith told families in an email.

Several students spoke about their personal experiences. School social workers and deans were working to follow up with those students, Smith said.