Hundreds of students walked out of classes at a Cambridge public high school Tuesday in protest of sexual assaults, sexual harassment, and their impact on the school community, officials said.
Between 400 and 500 students left class at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School at 10:15 a.m. and continued protesting through at least 12:20 p.m., Principal Damon Smith told families in an email.
Several students spoke about their personal experiences. School social workers and deans were working to follow up with those students, Smith said.
The school set up spaces for students to access support, Smith said.
A Cambridge Public Schools spokesperson didn’t immediately comment on the walkout.
The demonstration comes after two separate large student walkouts at local high schools in recent weeks, prompting leaders to vow to listen and try to address students’ concerns.
On Nov. 12, hundreds of students left classes at Quincy High School to protest the administration’s handling of racism by students after two students’ recordings circulated on social media that used racist language.
On Nov. 15, at least 300 students walked out of their classes at Braintree High School, protesting what they viewed as the administration’s inadequate response to racist episodes involving students, including students using the n-word, students making fun of a Black teacher’s accent, as well as other derogatory terms and microaggressions directed at people of color.
This is a developing story.
