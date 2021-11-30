The town recently announced the appointment of Kim Hewitt as the next director at the Needham Free Public Library.
The Waltham resident assumed her new post last month, succeeding Ann MacFate, who retired in early November.
Hewitt most recently served as head of the circulation department at the Waltham Public Library since 2018. In that capacity, she helped oversee the library’s daily operations and long-term planning, and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also served on its Equity Committee. Hewitt previously worked for the Newton Free Library in various roles.
“I am so excited to join the team of the Needham Free Public Library,” Hewitt, who is vice president-elect of the Massachusetts Library Association, said in a statement. “It’s an incredibly beautiful and vibrant institution and is clearly treasured by the community. I look forward to the work ahead and continuing to make the library an evolving institution that meets the needs of its patrons and visitors.”
