The town recently announced the appointment of Kim Hewitt as the next director at the Needham Free Public Library.

The Waltham resident assumed her new post last month, succeeding Ann MacFate, who retired in early November.

Hewitt most recently served as head of the circulation department at the Waltham Public Library since 2018. In that capacity, she helped oversee the library’s daily operations and long-term planning, and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also served on its Equity Committee. Hewitt previously worked for the Newton Free Library in various roles.