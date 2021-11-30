Fuller said any Newton residents looking for an overnight parking space this winter can sign up for a free parking sticker to use from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the city’s municipal lots.

During the ban, overnight parking on city streets is prohibited from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The city of Newton has implemented an overnight parking ban that starts Dec. 1 and is scheduled to continue through the end of March.

More information about signing up for an overnight parking sticker is available through the Newton Police website, newtonpolice.com. The stickers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to Fuller.

Fuller said that the municipal lots will not be available if the city declares a snow emergency.

Newton’s municipal parking lots are located throughout the city, including in Auburndale, Newton Centre, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Newtonville, Nonantum, and West Newton, according to the city. A list of parking lots and their locations is available at newtonma.gov.

More than a year ago, during the pandemic’s wintertime surge, Fuller had lifted the city’s overnight parking ban because many residents had returned home amid the health crisis.

“I was able to lift the ban last winter to ease the burden on college students and family members home during the pandemic under the COVID-19 State of Emergency declared by [Governor Charlie] Baker,” Fuller said in a statement. “The State of Emergency was lifted in June so that isn’t an option for this winter.”

She said a permanent change to the city’s parking ban rule requires a City Council vote.

Fuller asked residents whether the city should keep the regulation, shorten it, or get rid of it altogether. She said residents can contact her and the City Council by e-mailing rfuller@newtonma.gov and citycouncil@newtonma.gov.

