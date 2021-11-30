A man believed to be in his 70s was struck and killed by a vehicle in Yarmouth Tuesday morning and police in the Cape Cod town are now searching for that vehicle and its driver.

The man’s identity had not yet been established Tuesday morning, but Yarmouth police posted on Facebook the effort to determine who he was is ongoing.

Police are also searching for the person police responsible for fatally injuring the man sometime before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.