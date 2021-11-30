A man believed to be in his 70s was struck and killed by a vehicle in Yarmouth Tuesday morning and police in the Cape Cod town are now searching for that vehicle and its driver.
The man’s identity had not yet been established Tuesday morning, but Yarmouth police posted on Facebook the effort to determine who he was is ongoing.
Police are also searching for the person police responsible for fatally injuring the man sometime before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“The crash occurred between Swan Lake Road and Joshua Baker Road,’' police posted. A police officer driving on Winslow Gray Road found the victim. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Yarmouth Fire Department.”
Police asked anyone who may know the victim to contact them. He was described as a white male, about six feet tall, about 70 years old who was wearing a red down jacket, blue jeans, red scarf, blue hat, and dark mittens.
