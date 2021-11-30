Officer Andre Watson, a Police Department spokesman, said officers were called to the area of 85 Rockland St. around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a person shot. The officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, as well as additional ballistics evidence, Watson said.

A person was wounded in a daytime shooting Tuesday in Roxbury, Boston police said.

He said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Further information on the victim, including their current condition, wasn’t immediately available.

No arrests have been made.

